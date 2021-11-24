Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Met PCs called murdered sisters 'dead birds'
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
- Published
Two Met officers took photos of two murdered sisters and described them as "dead birds" in WhatsApp messages to the public, a misconduct panel heard.
PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis were sent to Fryent Country Park in Wembley last June after the bodies of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found.
The pair previously admitted taking and sharing photographs of the women. They are due to be sentenced on 6 December.
Danyal Hussein was found guilty of the murders.
Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday when they were attacked and repeatedly stabbed by Hussein.
The 19-year-old, from Blackheath in south-east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years last month.
On Wednesday, a misconduct hearing at the Met's Empress Building in west London heard about the actions of Lewis, 33, and Jaffer, 47.
The hearing, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, was told both officers had been sent to guard the crime scene after the bodies of the two sisters were found.
PC Helen Tierney said Jaffer and Lewis had then left the cordon they were told to guard and took pictures of the bodies of the fatally wounded sisters.
"Neither of them had authority or a policing purpose to do so," PC Tierney said.
She explained Lewis sent a WhatsApp message which said: "Unfortunately I'm sat next to two dead birds with stab wounds."
Jaffer is then said to have sent a message in a WhatsApp group saying: "I'm here now I'll try to take pictures of the dead birds."
The panel was told Lewis had denied "with confidence" that he had taken any pictures when he was questioned following his arrest.
Images were then found on his phone, PC Tierney said.
Neither Lewis or Jaffer attended the hearing and instead sent a joint letter to Ms Ball who said "no response or explanation" for their actions had been received.
Jaffer resigned as a police officer on 18 August 2021, while Lewis remains suspended by the force.
The hearing continues.