Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Met PCs called murdered sisters 'dead birds'
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
- Published
Two Met officers took photos of two murdered sisters and described them as "dead birds" in WhatsApp messages to the public, a misconduct panel heard.
PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis were sent to Fryent Country Park in Wembley last June after the bodies of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found.
The pair previously admitted taking and sharing photographs of the women. They are due to be sentenced on 6 December.
Danyal Hussein was found guilty of the murders.
Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday when they were attacked and repeatedly stabbed by Hussein.
The 19-year-old, from Blackheath in south-east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years last month.
On Wednesday, Lewis, 33, and Jaffer, 47, answered misconduct allegations at the Met's Empress Building in west London.
The panel, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, heard Jaffer resigned as a police officer on 18 August 2021.
The hearing was told both officers left the cordon they were told to guard and took pictures of the bodies of the fatally wounded sisters.
Lewis is said to have sent a WhatsApp message which said: "Unfortunately I'm sat next to two dead birds with stab wounds."
Jaffar is then said to have sent a message in a WhatsApp group saying: "I'm here now I'll try to take pictures of the dead birds."
The hearing continues.