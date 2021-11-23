QPR-Luton: Man charged after football disorder
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack after a Championship football match.
Brian Rourke, 52, was found with a serious head injury in west London following Queens Park Rangers' 2-0 win over Luton Town on Friday night.
He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
Jack Ellicott, 26, from Edgware, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. He is due at Isleworth Crown Court on 20 December.
