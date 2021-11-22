Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election 2021: The candidates standing
- Published
A total of 11 candidates will contest the Old Bexley and Sidcup seat in a by-election following the death of Conservative MP James Brokenshire.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots by post or from 07:00 BST on 2 December at one of 46 polling stations.
The south-east London constituency has been without an MP since October when Mr Brokenshire died from lung cancer aged 53.
Listed alphabetically, the following 11 candidates will stand for election:
- Elaine Frances Cheeseman, The English Democrats
- Daniel Francis, Labour Party
- Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
- John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party (UKIP)
- Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
- Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
- Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
