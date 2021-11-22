BBC News

Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election 2021: The candidates standing

Five Arches Bridge is in the constituency

A total of 11 candidates will contest the Old Bexley and Sidcup seat in a by-election following the death of Conservative MP James Brokenshire.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots by post or from 07:00 BST on 2 December at one of 46 polling stations.

The south-east London constituency has been without an MP since October when Mr Brokenshire died from lung cancer aged 53.

Listed alphabetically, the following 11 candidates will stand for election:

  • Elaine Frances Cheeseman, The English Democrats
  • Daniel Francis, Labour Party
  • Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
  • Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
  • David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
  • John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party (UKIP)
  • Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
  • Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
  • Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
  • Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

