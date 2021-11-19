Katrina Makunova: Coroner questions Met Police risk assessments
- Published
Concern has been raised by a coroner about the Met Police's assessment of the risk posed by "gang affiliation" to a domestic abuse victim.
Katrina Makunova, 17, died in July 2018 after falling on to a knife during a row with her ex-partner Oluwaseyi Dada.
Dada, 21, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for two years and three months.
In a prevention of future deaths report, coroner Andrew Harris also cited workload pressures faced by the Met's Child Safety Units (CSU).
Mr Harris, the senior coroner for the London Inner South jurisdiction, questioned the force's capacity to fulfil its safeguarding role, and called for the Met to improve its identification of risk factors.
In Ms Makunova's case, this included the knowledge that Dada, from Camberwell in south London, was known to carry a knife.
The coroner said it was unclear from police evidence when gang affiliation should be explored and when it would be recognised as a risk, adding: "Those around Katrina knew of her past and present association with gang members; yet this too never seems to have been investigated and identified by police as a risk factor."
Mr Harris said the CSU workload pressures were "considerable" and had been cited by officers who had been disciplined as reasons for some of their failures.
Evidence presented during the inquest into Ms Makunova's death "did not reassure that the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) would be able to establish a CSU workforce of sufficient capacity to enable officers to fulfil their safeguarding role effectively and safely", the coroner said.
Earlier this year a disciplinary hearing found a Met Police constable guilty of gross incompetence for failing to act on Ms Makunova's claims of harassment. PC Sophie Dennis made "premature and incorrect" decisions, the hearing found.
Mr Harris has asked two university academics to provide evidence-based advice about "whether and how knife-carrying and gang membership" should be considered in risk assessments of victims of domestic abuse.
He has written them, as well as the Met Police and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime. A reply to the report is required by 3 January.