Buckingham Palace: Man admits trespass and cocaine possession
- Published
A man has admitted climbing into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
Cameron Kalani, 44, was caught with a kitchen knife and cocaine in his bag by security at the Queen's London home. He has pleaded guilty to trespass.
His defence lawyer told Westminster Magistrates' Court Kalani may have been in the middle of a schizoid episode or possibly under the influence of drugs.
Kalani was spotted climbing the fence at 04:30 BST on 10 May. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.
'Didn't know where he was'
Prosecutor Alexander Alawode said: "He is seen to climb over the fence into the Royal Mews, then back over into Buckingham Palace Road.
"Concerned by the breach of security, palace guards detained him outside the fence a short while later.
"The defendant was described as confused, not knowing where he was or what was happening."
The Royal Mews, part of the Buckingham Palace estate, houses the Royal Family's horses.
The court heard Kalani, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, has schizoaffective disorder.
Natasha Lake, defending, said: "Essentially, Mr Kalani didn't know nor suspect that the site in question was Buckingham Palace."
Kalani admits trespassing on a protected site, possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to 16 December for reports to be prepared.