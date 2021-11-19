Maria Rawlings: Man admits murdering mum of two near hospital
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a mum of two whose naked body was found by a dog walker near an east London hospital.
Valentin Lazar, 21, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to killing Maria Rawlings, 45, who was found in a shrubbery in Romford on 4 May.
The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was attacked shortly after she left a hospital where she had gone for treatment following a fall.
The defendant, from Barking, can expect life imprisonment, the judge said.
Ms Rawlings was followed off a bus and targeted by Lazar because she was a vulnerable woman alone at night, it was alleged.
At an earlier hearing, the prosecutor, Paul Jarvis, had said: "He was probably carrying a knife.
"He led her into the bushes before violently attacking her and ultimately killing her before stealing some of her belongings and walking off."
Ms Rawlings had gone to A&E at King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, on the evening of 3 May, but left before she was seen.
Her naked body was found a day later concealed in undergrowth. She had suffered numerous injuries including compression to the chest and a suspected stab wound, but there were no signs of sexual assault.
Ms Rawlings' two daughters sat in court for the short hearing on Friday when Lazar entered his guilty plea.
The court was told that he admitted murder but denied he intended to kill Ms Rawlings or that he had a knife.
'Violent man'
Remanding Lazar into custody, Judge Peter Rook QC said: "You have pleaded guilty to murder in a case of the utmost seriousness.
"There is only one sentence the court can pass and that is one of life imprisonment. A judge will decide the minimum that you must serve."
Emma Currie, from the CPS, said: "Valentin Lazar is a violent man who has shown little remorse for his actions.
"When initially arrested he even claimed to suffer from memory loss, saying 'I can't remember what happened yesterday'.
"Women should be free to travel through London without fearing violent attacks."
The case was adjourned until 10 January 2022.