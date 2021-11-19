London New Year fireworks replaced by Trafalgar Square event
London New Year's fireworks display will be replaced a celebration in Trafalgar Square with live music.
A "broadcast spectacular", to be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, will also celebrate the capital and highlight the defining moments of 2021.
The programme will include a live choir and look ahead to the best of next year, including hosting Euro 2022.
The cancellation of the city's New Year display for a second year has been criticised by the health secretary.
For the first time ever, Trafalgar Square will host a ticketed celebration event, including stage performers, food stalls and a large screen showing the live broadcast.
Tickets to the event on New Year's Eve, which is subject to licensing application approval, will be awarded to applicants through a lottery or ballot system.
The uncertainty caused by the pandemic, particularly around mass gatherings, has meant that London's usual fireworks event was cancelled for a second consecutive year.
However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, is encouraging people to make the most of the city's bars, clubs, restaurants, and other attractions to ring in the New Year.
The capital's bridges, buildings and trees will be illuminated along the South Bank - as part of the mayor's Let's Do London Winter Lights' Season - and the city's famous Christmas lights, ice rinks and festive markets will also be open.
Mr Khan said: "This year, as well as a brand-new celebration event in Trafalgar Square, we can look forward to a live broadcast spectacular which will showcase our magnificent city on BBC One.
"London is simply magical during these winter months and after all we have endured as a city we have every reason to celebrate as we look ahead to the new year."