Mayor warns TfL services may be cut due to a funding gap
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
The Mayor of London has warned tube and bus services may be axed due to a £1.9 billion funding gap.
Sadiq Khan claims bus services could be cut by a fifth and tube services by almost 10%.
A report to City Hall's finance committee says the pandemic means difficulties are worse than expected.
The mayor said: "Transport for London is dealing with an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
"We are now less than a month away from TfL's emergency funding deal expiring on 11 December.
"Unless the Government provides the long-term funding needed to maintain our public transport network, there will be no choice but to make significant cuts to services just as demand is growing again."
There have been repeated rows over funding for TfL and the cause of its financial crisis.
TfL says it has reduced annual running costs by more than £1bn in the last five years.
Despite that, Mr Khan says he still cannot balance the budget for any of the upcoming financial years to 2024/25 without further investment.
With a legal requirement to balance the budget, the report sets out a move to a "managed decline" scenario for public transport in London.
"This would mean fewer, less frequent and more run-down bus and tube services for Londoners, making it more difficult to travel around the city," Mr Khan said.
"It would also mean more road and tunnel closures due to a lack of funding to maintain key transport infrastructure.
"The widespread disruption and gridlock all these changes would cause would not only unfairly punish millions of Londoners for the impact of the pandemic on TfL's finances, but would put the national economic recovery at risk."