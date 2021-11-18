King's Cross fire: Plaque unveiled for firefighter Colin Townsley
- Published
A plaque honouring a firefighter who was killed during the King's Cross station fire has been unveiled.
Colin Townsley died while trying to save a woman from the blaze on 18 November 1987.
Thirty-one people died and 100 others were injured after a match was dropped through a wooden escalator.
Unveiling the red plaque on the 34th anniversary of the tragedy, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said Mr Townsley's "sacrifice will not be forgotten".
The King's Cross fire began when a match fell through a wooden escalator and hit grease and litter gathered beneath it.
Mr Townsley was one of the first on the scene. Witnesses later reported that a firefighter, who was believed to be him, had been telling passengers to get out of the station just before a fireball erupted.
The fireball then exploded up the escalator, killing or seriously injuring most of those who were in the ticket hall.
Mr Townsley was later found on the station concourse alongside the body of a woman who he had been trying to rescue.
In the aftermath of the fire his bravery was recognised, with the official inquiry terming his actions as "heroic".
He was also posthumously awarded the George Medal and has now become part of the FBU's red plaque scheme, which recognises firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said he was pleased to honour Mr Townsley.
He said: "The King's Cross fire was a horrendous incident that led to significant safety changes. Every single life lost that day is a tragedy.
"Today, we remember the bravery of Colin Townsley, who died trying to save others. He and his sacrifice will not be forgotten."
The Red Plaque scheme
The Red Plaque scheme was set up during the FBU's centenary in 2017.
It encourages families, FBU members and the local community to establish memorials to firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
These are red plaques with an inscription paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the firefighter.
The scheme is funded entirely by the proceeds from the Firefighters100 lottery, which is run by the union.
So far, 39 plaques have been - or will soon be - laid across the UK for 125 firefighters who have lost their lives.