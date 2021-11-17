BBC News

London to light up with Aurora Borealis and glowing roses

Image source, Doug Southall
"Time seems to slow down" when watching the Borealis installation, inspired by the Northern Lights

The night sky of London is due to glow like the famous Northern Lights this Christmas as an international artist projects his work over the city.

The Borealis, by Switzerland-based Dan Acher, will be part of a larger "winter lights" season across the capital.

The Tower of London will have an animal-themed installation, the Illuminated River will highlight the Thames and glowing white roses will be placed in Grosvenor Square.

Many events will be free.

The winter lights season is part of an attempt by City Hall to "reinvigorate" the capital and boost visitor numbers and spending.

Images below are from previous installations

Image source, Karin Tearle
Borealis "is about our ancestral communion with nature and our more recent compulsion to control it", according to Acher
Image source, Helen Boast
Borealis "brings together local and global perspectives"
Image source, Hetain Patel
Projected in heroic scale in Piccadilly, a first-generation immigrant matriarch towers over the streets of London, Milan, New York, Seoul and Tokyo every day at 20:21
Image source, Jason Hawkes
The Illuminated River "brings gently moving light and colour to nine of London's bridges"
Image source, Jason Hawkes
Meandering 3.2 miles from London Bridge to Lambeth, the Illuminated River is the longest public art project in the world

The Ever After Garden, designed by fashion designer Anya Hindmarch, will fill Grosvenor Square throughout December.

In exchange for a donation to the the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, visitors can dedicate a bloom someone they have lost.

Image source, David Parry
The Ever After Garden will be "a reflective tranquil haven in the heart of Mayfair where everyone can honour and remember those they have lost"
Image source, Jewish Leadership Council
A new light to celebrate Chanukah will be lit each day at nightfall on London's Menorah in the heart of the city
Image source, Doug Southall
Borealis by Dan Acher has previously been seen in the skies over the Greenwich Docklands Festival

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the capital "is the best place in the world to celebrate the festive season... and our world-renowned arts, culture and heritage will ensure our city sparkles and enthrals this year".

The chairperson of City Hall's culture, and heritage committee, Wendy Hyde, said: "There is energy flowing back through the centre of our capital, and cultural spectaculars like Borealis are key to creating that feeling. London is coming together, with the arts playing a leading role in our recovery from the pandemic."

Image source, Nunzio Prenner
Winter lights at Canary Wharf will include some pieces "never before seen in the UK"

Tickets for the Borealis are available now, and a small number will be available at the entrance each evening. The event is free.

