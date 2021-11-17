London to light up with Aurora Borealis and glowing roses
The night sky of London is due to glow like the famous Northern Lights this Christmas as an international artist projects his work over the city.
The Borealis, by Switzerland-based Dan Acher, will be part of a larger "winter lights" season across the capital.
The Tower of London will have an animal-themed installation, the Illuminated River will highlight the Thames and glowing white roses will be placed in Grosvenor Square.
Many events will be free.
The winter lights season is part of an attempt by City Hall to "reinvigorate" the capital and boost visitor numbers and spending.
Images below are from previous installations
The Ever After Garden, designed by fashion designer Anya Hindmarch, will fill Grosvenor Square throughout December.
In exchange for a donation to the the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, visitors can dedicate a bloom someone they have lost.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the capital "is the best place in the world to celebrate the festive season... and our world-renowned arts, culture and heritage will ensure our city sparkles and enthrals this year".
The chairperson of City Hall's culture, and heritage committee, Wendy Hyde, said: "There is energy flowing back through the centre of our capital, and cultural spectaculars like Borealis are key to creating that feeling. London is coming together, with the arts playing a leading role in our recovery from the pandemic."
Tickets for the Borealis are available now, and a small number will be available at the entrance each evening. The event is free.