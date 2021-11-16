Dulwich school ceiling collapse: Child still in hospital
One child remains in hospital after a classroom ceiling at a south-east London primary school collapsed.
Twelve children and two adults were taken to hospital from Rosemead Prep School in Dulwich after the second-floor ceiling of a Year 3 classroom caved in on Monday.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 20 firefighters to the school.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is making "initial inquiries" into the collapse.
The school's chair of governors, Nick Crawford, said no-one had received life-threatening injuries.
He said: "There were 12 children taken to hospital yesterday and, of these, 11 were discharged during the afternoon.
"One other child remains in hospital for observation.
"Once again, we would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the past 24 hours."
Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning. My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured. I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene https://t.co/tZFEKiTZIf— Helen Hayes 💙🌹 (@helenhayes_) November 15, 2021
Mr Crawford added work was continuing to understand the cause of the collapse but initial examinations showed no concerns regarding the rest of the building, on Thurlow Park Road.
A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were used to ensure the building was "at no further risk of collapse", LFB confirmed.
Met Police officers helped with the evacuation and alerted the HSE, which said: "HSE is aware of the incident and making initial inquiries."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked the emergency services for their swift response.
"I'm relieved to hear that all children and staff are accounted for and I wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery," he added.
Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery, which charges up to £4,920 a term, teaches children between the ages of two and 11.