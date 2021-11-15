Children in hospital as Dulwich school's ceiling collapses
- Published
A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a primary school in south-east London.
Pupils were evacuated from Rosemead Prep School in Dulwich after a second-floor ceiling in a Year 3 classroom caved in.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said three fire engines and 20 firefighters were called to the scene at about 09:20 GMT.
A few people were treated for minor injuries and a number of children taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.
All children and staff were safely evacuated from the building, on Thurlow Park Road, LFB said.
The incident was over by 11:50, a spokesperson said.
A statement from the school said: "This morning in one of our Year 3 classrooms, a ceiling collapsed resulting in the attendance of the emergency services.
"Some injuries were sustained and some of those involved have been taken to hospital and we are working with our students and families to support them.
"Parents and families can be reassured that the school day is continuing as usual today for the rest of the school."
Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning. My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured. I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene https://t.co/tZFEKiTZIf— Helen Hayes 💙🌹 (@helenhayes_) November 15, 2021
London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, medics in cars and advanced paramedics.
"Our crews treated a number of patients at the scene and have now been stood down," a spokesperson added.
The Met Police said officers also went to the school.
"All children and staff have been accounted for and the school is currently in the process of contacting parents. We await an update on assessment of any injuries," a spokesman said.
There are extensive road closures in place as emergency services respond.
A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to ensure the building was "at no further risk of collapse", LFB confirmed.