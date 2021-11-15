National Sports Centre in Crystal Palace to get renovation funds
The National Sports Centre will be allocated money for a "comprehensive renovation", the mayor's draft budget is expected to show.
The Olympic swimming pool and a diving pool, in Crystal Palace, south London, have been closed since March 2020.
Funding figures and a timeline for repairs have not been announced for the venue, which first opened in 1964.
The mayor's spokesperson said: "Sadiq completely appreciates the frustration of all those who love using the pools."
The spokesperson added: "He has asked his team to urgently contract a firm to plan and carry out the necessary renovation works, with the goal of maximising the time the pools are available for use.
"The National Sports Centre is a hugely important sporting and community facility for the capital and this decision will secure its future for decades to come."