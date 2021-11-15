Movember cyclist creates hairy head across London
A cyclist who calls himself the "Pedalling Picasso" has traced a route across London depicting a moustachioed man.
Anthony Hoyte cycled 75 miles to create the image, which is made using a GPS tracker.
Mr Hoyte, who is 53 and from Cheltenham, has previously cycled a Santa face across the West Midlands and a reindeer head over London.
His latest work is to raise money for men's mental health charity Movember.
It took him just under eight-and-a-half hours pedalling around the capital to draw the face using exercise route-tracking app Strava.
Mr Hoyte hopes to raise £3925 - a pound for every man's life lost to suicide in 2020.
Movember started in 2003 and focuses on men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity encourages people to grow a moustache throughout November, believing the "powerful upper-lip accessory commands attention, demands a double-take and compels lifesaving conversations".
It also raises cash through sponsored moustache-growing and other activities.
"I've been doing these drawings for a few years now, usually for a bit of fun, but I decided to do something different this year. I've had a few struggles with my own mental health over the years, and as a typical bloke, I don't find it easy opening up," Mr Hoyte said.
"It was harder than I thought it might be. I've done a few faces, and I started by trying to add a moustache to one of them, but that didn't work, so I started from scratch. The whole thing took about three months to plan.
"On the day things were complicated by a few road closures, so I had to modify the route on the hoof. I'm also not as fit as I could be, so I was shattered by the end."