Murder arrest over Tower Hamlets stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested for the murder of a man who died six days after he was stabbed in east London.
Police found Karalius Paulius with stab wounds following a fight on St Anne's Row, Tower Hamlets, during the evening of 6 November.
Mr Paulius, who was 24, died in hospital on Friday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. He is one of five males previously arrested in connection with the attack.
The four others have been released while inquiries continue.