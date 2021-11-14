Brentford stabbing: Man charged with murder and attempted murder
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a double stabbing in west London.
Norris Henry, 37, is charged with the murder of Ali Abucar Ali, 20, and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman, who were both attacked at Albany Parade in Brentford on Friday night.
Mr Ali died at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious knife wounds.
Mr Henry is due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The woman, who has not been officially named, is in a serious condition in hospital but her injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening, the Met Police said.
