Brentford stabbing: Man killed and elderly woman in critical condition

Published
A man has been killed and a woman in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing in west London.

Police found the man, believed to be in his 20s, with stab wounds in Albany Parade, Brentford at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.

Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A injured woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Police have made no arrests.

A spokesman for the Met Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the identity of the dead man.

