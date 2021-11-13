Brentford stabbing: Man killed and elderly woman in critical condition
A man has been killed and a woman in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing in west London.
Police found the man, believed to be in his 20s, with stab wounds in Albany Parade, Brentford at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A injured woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Police have made no arrests.
A spokesman for the Met Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the identity of the dead man.