Dogwalker's van with six pets inside stolen in west London
- Published
Six pet dogs have gone missing - including one owned by former BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones - after a dogwalker's van was stolen in London.
The vehicle containing the animals was taken from Erconwald Street near East Acton Tube station at about 10:00 GMT.
Police are looking for a black Ford Transit van with the registration number AF20 XZD.
Mr Cellan-Jones said it had caused "huge anxiety for my family and the owners of the other dogs".
His dog is a collie named Cabbage.
Two male beagles and a female German Shepherd were among the other dogs taken.
Please share quickly- this happened three hours ago --— Missing Pets GB (@MissingPetsGB) November 12, 2021
At 1020 this morning in #EastActon Lane #London a dogwalker's van carrying dogs #CABBAGE & #SAM & others was #stolen while he was picking up another pet. Please look out for a black #FordTransit van reg AF20 XZD!@ruskin147 https://t.co/Ewrey5boco pic.twitter.com/XZjueV0YgA
The former BBC technology correspondent said the dogwalker had stopped near to Wormwood Scrubs where he normally walked the dogs, and left the van's engine running.
"He then turned around and someone leapt into the van and drove off," he told BBC Radio 4's PM.
"We just hope the dogs are ok," he added.
The Met Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.