Dogwalker's van with six pets inside stolen in west London

Police said the dog walker's van was taken near to East Acton Tube station

Six pet dogs have gone missing after a dogwalker's van was stolen in west London.

The vehicle containing the animals was taken from Erconwald Street, near to East Acton Tube station, shortly after 10:00 GMT.

Police are looking for a black Ford Transit van with the registration number plate AF20 XZD.

Officers are yet to make any arrests and the Met said inquiries are continuing.

The stolen dogs include two male beagles and a female German Shepherd.

A dog named Cabbage, which is owned by former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones, was also among the pets taken.

