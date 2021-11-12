Azroy Dawes-Clarke: Investigation launched after HMP Elmley prisoner dies
An investigation has been launched after a prisoner died in hospital after he fell ill inside a Kent jail on Wednesday.
Azroy Dawes-Clarke, 28, from Romford, east London, was an inmate at HMP Elmley, on the Isle of Sheppey.
A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokeswoman said an independent investigation will be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
Mr Dawes-Clarke's next of kin have been informed, the spokeswoman added.
