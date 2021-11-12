BBC News

Azroy Dawes-Clarke: Investigation launched after HMP Elmley prisoner dies

An investigation has been launched after a prisoner died in hospital after he fell ill inside a Kent jail on Wednesday.

Azroy Dawes-Clarke, 28, from Romford, east London, was an inmate at HMP Elmley, on the Isle of Sheppey.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokeswoman said an independent investigation will be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Mr Dawes-Clarke's next of kin have been informed, the spokeswoman added.

