Israeli ambassador LSE debate: Organiser says protest has been mischaracterised
By Karishma Patel
BBC Asian Network
- Published
A student organiser of a debate with the Israeli ambassador at the London School of Economics (LSE) has accused politicians of "mischaracterising" protests outside the event.
Footage on social media showed protesters shouting at Tzipi Hotovely following the event on Tuesday night.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would support a police investigation into the protest.
But Abhijith Subramanian called the booing "freedom of speech".
Mr Subramanian, the vice president of the LSE Debate Society, said: "I was one metre away from the ambassador throughout the event and did not see any violence or threats.
"She was secure in the building and the event went as planned."
Social media footage showed protesters rushing up to Ms Hotovely as security staff escorted her to her car. Some were heard booing and shouting "shame on you".
Mr Subramanian said: "She had a few uncomfortable moments getting into her car because people were booing but that's just freedom of speech.
"Politicians are mischaracterising the event from a short social media clip."
Ms Hotovely has labelled the protests as "anti-Israel" and "anti-Semitic".
She said: "They were trying to intimidate me and I'm not intimidated.
"I'm actually going to do even more conferences than I was planning because I can see how much the problem is serious."
The home secretary said she was "disgusted" by how Ms Hotovely was treated and that "anti-Semitisim has no place in our universities or our country".
However, Mr Subramanian said he did not hear any anti-Semitism from the crowd.
"I didn't hear everything but most protesters were against Israel's policies or the debating society rather than the ambassador's religion," he said.
The event was also held on the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, when more than 90 Jewish people were murdered in Nazi Germany.
Mr Subramanian said that was a coincidence.
"The event was actually meant to happen two months ago so this was just about logistics," he said.
'Robust' debate
The Met Police confirmed it is only looking into a threatening social media post from an anonymous Instagram account at this time.
Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot decided not to attend the corresponding event scheduled for Thursday.
LSE Debate Society issued a statement saying Mr Zomlot wanted to return only when there was a "healthier environment" for him to speak in.
Mr Subramanian said he respects his views but disagrees.
While politicians have said free speech was under attack that night and the police should get involved, he sees the event as a success.
"There were robust questions during the event and there was robust protest outside so that's an indication things went well," he said.