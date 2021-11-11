National Action: Man held over alleged neo-Nazi group membership
A man has been arrested for allegedly being a member of the neo-Nazi organisation National Action.
The 35-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning at an address in north London, the Met Police said. A search was also carried out at the property.
National Action was banned in 2016 following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.
The man has been bailed until mid-December.
