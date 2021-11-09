Scala bans bouncers after Wargasm frontman assault claim
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Two bouncers have been banned from working at a music venue after an alleged attack on a band's frontman.
Wargasm singer Sam Matlock said he was assaulted by three bouncers who pushed his head down a backstage toilet after a gig at Scala in central London.
Scala said the two "rogue" security guards involved had been dismissed after a "full-scale" investigation.
A photograph taken of Matlock after the gig on Friday night shows large red marks across his back and arms.
Scala said it had checked CCTV footage and spoken to the directors of the company that employed the bouncers, Saber Security. Saber is yet to comment.
The Kings Cross venue said it had "backed and actively encouraged" the band to report the matter to the police because "the actions of these two individuals have far-reaching consequences for all of us".
It passed on its "sincerest apologies" to those directly affected by the incident.
A spokeswoman added: "Under no circumstance has or would Scala condone any such behaviour, we have always prided ourselves on the diversity of nightlife, concerts, clubs and customers that have come through our doors."
Nu-metal act Wargasm had put on a live performance at the Pentonville Road venue as part of Facedown, which bills itself as "London's biggest rock night".
The band's social media post states they were packing up their kit when security guards were "verbally aggressive" to their female tour manager, which led to Matlock "having to step in".
The bouncers then "dragged" him into the toilets, "slammed his head against the toilet seat" and "held his head in the toilet bowl".
Wargasm has criticised the security team's actions as a "completely overzealous and unnecessary use of force", adding that it no longer considers Scala to be a safe venue, "especially for women".
The promoter of the club night, Facedown, which has said it is not responsible for security at the venue, said it did "not appreciate people being manhandled in this way".
The Security Industry Authority, which regulates security licences, has confirmed it is investigating.
The Met Police has been contacted for comment.