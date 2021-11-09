Stephen Port: Met failed to probe leads that could have saved victims
- Published
Police failed to follow up two leads that could have led them to serial killer Stephen Port before his last two victims died, an inquest has heard.
Port, now 46, was jailed for life after killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, between 2014 and 2015.
Before he was killed, Mr Kovari sent photos and the address of Port's flat to a friend, explaining he was there.
Police failed to probe this, allowing Port to kill again, the jury heard.
Inquests are examining the Met Police's initial investigations of the murders.
Mr Kovari was found dead in a graveyard in Barking, east London, on 28 August 2014, while Mr Whitworth was found just over three weeks later on 20 September.
After his death, Mr Kovari's boyfriend Thierry Amodio received messages from a man called Jon Luck claiming to have had sex with him before he died, jurors at Barking Town Hall heard.
Mr Kovari had also sent photos of Port's flat to a friend called named Carl.
Henrietta Hill QC, for the men's families, told Det Insp Rolf Schamberger, who supervised the investigations into Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth's deaths, that had the leads been followed up, Port could have been caught earlier.
She said: "If the police had either followed up who Jon Luck was or followed up who Carl was, either one of those routes would have taken them to Stephen Port before Daniel died. Do you understand?"
Mr Schamberger replied: "Yes, I understand."
Port planted a fake suicide note on Mr Whitworth's body, falsely confessing to the murder of Mr Kovari in order to cover his tracks.
But the jury heard that the similarities between the deaths of first victim fashion student Mr Walgate, who was found outside Port's flat on 19 June 2014, and Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth should have aroused the suspicions of police.
As well as this, Ms Hill outlined a series of failings by investigators, including:
- Failing to carry out key forensic tests including on the bed sheet on which Mr Whitworth was found, his clothes, so-called sex swabs taken from his body, the drugs bottle planted on him, and Mr Kovari's sunglasses
- Failing to properly examine Mr Kovari's social media accounts to see if friends could provide useful information
- Not obtaining full phone data that would have shown Mr Whitworth was not in Barking on the night of Mr Kovari's death
- Failing to properly verify the handwriting on the fake suicide note
- Failing to follow up information provided by the men's loved ones about their movements before their deaths
The inquests heard that three detective constables had "batted away" concerns raised by friends and family that the deaths of Mr Walgate, Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth may be linked.
Ms Hill asked the witness: "Your team ignored sensible suggestions from members of the public that there was a link, isn't that right?"
Me Schamberger replied: "It definitely seems that way."
She went on: "Every single one of those members of the public had cracked this in a way that none of you had."
He answered: "Those links ultimately were true."
Ms Hill said: "They were all right, and you were all wrong."
The officer then apologised for the failings, saying: "It's hugely regrettable and I'm very sorry for how things transpired."
The inquests continue.