Met officer charged with death by dangerous driving
A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 23-year-old died after he was hit by a police vehicle in west London.
Andrew Brown was struck by a marked police car in Whitton Road, Hounslow, in November 2019.
Met officer Daniel Francis, 33, from Surrey was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.
His first court appearance will be at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 7 December.
