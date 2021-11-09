BBC News

Met officer charged with death by dangerous driving

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Andrew Brown died after he was hit by a patrol car on Whitton Road in November 2019

A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 23-year-old died after he was hit by a police vehicle in west London.

Andrew Brown was struck by a marked police car in Whitton Road, Hounslow, in November 2019.

Met officer Daniel Francis, 33, from Surrey was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.

His first court appearance will be at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 7 December.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.