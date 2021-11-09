Croydon tram crash: Five-year anniversary marked with ceremony
- Published
A memorial service has been held to mark the five-year anniversary of the Croydon tram crash in which seven people were killed and 61 injured.
Dane Chinnery, Philip Logan, Philip Seary, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Robert Huxley, Mark Smith and Donald Collett all died at the scene.
The anniversary comes four months after an inquest jury found that their deaths were accidental.
Many of the victims' families were angered by the verdict.
Following the inquest, it emerged that south London senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe refused to call a number of people who the victims' families had wanted to give evidence about alleged safety failings.
Those potential witnesses included senior managers of operator Tram Operations Ltd (TOL) - a subsidiary of FirstGroup - and Transport for London (TfL), as well as other experts.
Danielle Whetter, granddaughter of Philip Logan, said this year's anniversary felt particularly hard.
She said: "It's a very difficult one this year, five years seems like a milestone.
"With everything that happened with the inquest it feels very raw. Maybe I've never been able to properly grieve because there has always been something alongside the anniversary, whether that was the decision not to prosecute or the inquest.
"I am still very angry with the decision. This isn't the end, the way I see it there is no justice.
"My love goes out to the whole of New Addington and everyone who was affected that day."
The first anniversary of the disaster was marked by the formal unveiling of a stone plinth memorial near the crash site at Sandilands Junction, and a new communal area built in New Addington.
This year, the gathering was held at the New Addington site where Croydon mayor Sherwan Chowdhury led a minute's silence.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "My thoughts go out to everyone affected by that heart-breaking day. TfL and I remain dedicated to ensuring all safety recommendations are implemented so a tragedy like this will never happen again."
Members of the emergency services who helped at the crash have also offered their condolences.
London Fire Brigade said "our thoughts remain firmly with all those who were affected", the Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also acknowledged the trauma experienced by its staff at the site and in the call-handling centre, and British Transport Police remembered those who lost their lives "on that dreadful morning".
The leader of Croydon Council, Hamida Ali, said: "The tram derailment was a devastating incident in which seven residents lost their lives, many more were injured and countless lives were changed forever.
"We will always remember them, and stand united in support of their friends, family and wider community."