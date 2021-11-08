Stephen Port: Met treated victim's partner differently 'because he is gay'
The boyfriend of a man murdered by the serial killer Stephen Port has said he was treated differently by the Met Police because he is gay.
Ricky Waumsley, from Kent, was the partner of Daniel Whitworth, who died in September 2014.
Port murdered four young men between 2014 and 2015 and the deaths were not treated as suspicious until weeks after the final murder.
Inquests are examining the Met Police's initial investigations of the murders.
Mr Whitworth, Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, and Jack Taylor, who were all in their 20s, were killed by overdoses of GHB administered by Port.
He dumped their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.
In 2016, Port, now aged 46, was found guilty of murdering all four men. He is serving a whole-life prison sentence.
'Really angry'
A fake suicide note found in Mr Whitworth's hand, which had actually been written by Port, claimed he had accidentally killed Mr Kovari three weeks earlier and was taking his own life in response.
Giving evidence, Mr Waumsley said he was not shown the full note until nearly a year after his partner's death because police said he was not "next of kin".
"I was really angry because he was my partner of four years", he told jurors at Barking Town Hall.
He described feeling "pushed out by the police" when Det Sgt Paul Slaymaker took Mr Whitworth's father and stepmother to see the note, but he was excluded.
Hugh Davies QC, representing Mr Slaymaker, said it is now accepted that not showing the full note to him earlier was a "mistake" and a "failure on behalf of the police".
Mr Waumsley first saw the note at the first inquest for his partner in 2015, the court heard.
He described also hearing other new information that day, including that police had not tested a bedsheet found with Mr Whitworth's body and that handwriting on the 'suicide note' had not been fully checked.
"I felt as if they took the suicide note at face value. I believe they didn't do any more than that", he said.
He was asked by his barrister Anton van Dellen if he might have been treated differently if he was in a "straight unmarried relationship" rather than a gay one.
Mr Waumsley said he believed he was treated differently, saying "they dismissed me in every single way" and it was because we were a "gay unmarried couple".
The inquests continue.