Amy Winehouse: Singer's items raise millions at auction
- Published
The dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final stage performance has sold for more than $243,000 (£180,000) at an auction of items from her estate.
The singer-songwriter wore the halter minidress in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death aged 27. It sold for 16 times its original estimate.
More than $4m (£3m) was raised from about 800 items.
All proceeds are going towards the foundation her parents set up to help young people with addiction issues.
Winehouse was one of the defining stars of her generation, known for her soulful voice on songs she wrote such as Rehab, Back To Black and Love Is A Losing Game.
She died from alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, north London, in July 2011.
Many of the items at the Julien's Auctions sale in Los Angeles shattered their pre-auction estimates.
A red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse took to the 2007 Brit Awards - a night she won the British female solo artist award - fetched $204,800 (£152,000), 13 times the pre-auction estimate, while a gold-flame Dolce & Gabbana dress went for $150,000 dollars (£111,000), which was 30 times its guide price.
A Temperley London tan-and-black jumpsuit worn for her performance celebrating Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday fetched more than $121,000 (£90,000) - its estimate was $1,000 - while pairs of pink ballet slippers sold for between $12,500 and $19,200 (£9,000-£14,000).
And a metal street sign reading "Camden Square" inscribed with handwritten notes paying tribute to Winehouse after her death sold for $19,200.
Some of the items sold will be shown at the Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition at the Design Museum in London from 26 November, before going to the winning bidders.