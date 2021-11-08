Tower Hamlets murder: Young man dies after being found stabbed
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets, east London.
Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, who lived in Camden, was found by paramedics who had been called to Navigation Road just after 08:30 GMT on Saturday.
They found him unresponsive with stab injuries, and he died at the scene. A post-mortem has yet to be carried out.
No-one has been arrested in connection with his death. Anyone with information or witnesses has been urged to contact the police or Crimestoppers.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are making progress.
"I am determined to get justice for the victim's family by finding whoever is responsible for this murder."
