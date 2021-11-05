Parliament Square protesters clash with police on Bonfire Night
Hundreds of anti-establishment activists have clashed with police in central London on Bonfire Night.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at Trafalgar Square, where an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was burned.
A crowd gathered to watch, with one member shouting "burn, Boris, burn".
The rally, which is known as the Million Mask March, then moved to Parliament Square where they faced police wearing protective gear.
Many of the demonstrators held signs protesting against the coronavirus lockdown.
One, who gave his name only as Richard, from London, said the protest, which has taken place on 5 November for several years, was a "continuation" of the "anti-Covid" marches.
"It's basically a continuation of the anti-Covid marches that we've been on since the beginning of the year," he said.
"It's a couple of fingers in the direction of the establishment."
The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a dispersal order is in place for "a number of areas" across Westminster, including Parliament Square.
In a separate tweet, the Met said: "A crowd in Parliament Square have been dangerously lighting fireworks and rockets. Some have struck people or exploded near to the crowd, this could cause very serious injury.
"We have moved into the crowd to remove any fireworks and prevent people coming to harm."
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said ahead of the protest: "Groups of course have the right to protest. But I am particularly concerned that some groups are specifically intending to travel into London to deliberately cause violence and disorder including targeting police officers.
"This will not be tolerated and our policing plan has been developed with this potential risk in mind."