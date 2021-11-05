Stephen Port: Victim's friend brands Met Police homophobic
A friend of serial killer Stephen Port's second victim has called the Met Police "institutionally homophobic".
Port killed four young men between 2014 and 2015. The deaths were not treated as suspicious until the final murder.
A friend of Gabriel Kovari, who Port killed in August 2014, said police prejudice led to a "disturbingly incompetent" investigation.
Inquests are examining the adequacy of the Met Police's initial investigations into the four murders.
Port killed Mr Kovari, Anthony Walgate, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor, who were all in their early 20s, with overdoses of GHB. He dumped their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.
Giving evidence, John Pape said friends and family of Mr Kovari had repeatedly raised concerns that the deaths might be linked.
But it was not until 2016 that Port, now 46, was given a whole life sentence for the four murders.
Giving evidence at Barking Town Hall, Mr Pape said: "When grieving families, boyfriend and friends are getting close to the truth and trying to raise the alarm 10 months before the Met are even willing to acknowledge the deaths are suspicious, it can't be a funding issue.
"The only thing that makes sense about how disturbingly incompetent this investigation was is prejudice - conscious and unconscious."
He added: "If the lives and deaths of young gay and bi men aren't treated with significance and respect, I think that amounts to institutional homophobia."
Mr Kovari was murdered shortly after moving out of Mr Pape's flat, where he rented a room for several weeks in summer 2014.
A fake suicide note found in Mr Whitworth's hand, which had actually been written by Port, claimed he had accidentally killed Mr Kovari three weeks earlier and was taking his own life in response.
Jurors were shown emails in which Mr Pape sent Det Con Jacqueline Baxter links to a news story about the death of Port's first victim, Mr Walgate.
In one from December 2014, he had written: "I worry about what is happening to young men in Barking."
After the officer failed to respond Mr Pape sent a second, in which he wrote: "It would be great if I could talk to you or indeed any other officer involved in the case about this."
Mr Pape said he tracked down Mr Kovari's former boyfriend, Thierry Amodio, who was told by another man - later established to be Port - that the victims were drugged at orgies involving older men.
But Mr Pape said police seemed to dismiss his attempts to provide them with information.
Mr Pape said he contacted gay charities, the gay press and campaigner Peter Tatchell to explain his concerns, adding: "I didn't trust the police to link it properly."
He also raised concerns at the first inquest for Mr Kovari, in June 2015. He asked a detective about the first "unexplained death" and whether it could be linked to his late friend.
Det Insp Rolf Schamberger had replied: "To the best of my knowledge, no link was ever established."
The inquests continue.