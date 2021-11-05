Sabina Nessa: Family call for action on women's safety
The family of Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London, have called on the government to make communities safer for women.
The 28-year-old teacher was discovered in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, by a member of the public on 18 September.
Ahead of her funeral, Ms Nessa's family said they wanted to see "proactive steps being taken for women's safety".
The funeral service took place at East London Mosque on Friday.
In a statement, Ms Nessa's family said: "Our loss is immeasurable with the realisation that we will not see our beloved Sabina again.
"While we know that our hearts will be left with a vast void, we were uplifted to receive support from all over the country."
Calling for action, they added: "Our communities need to be made safer for women, so nothing like this can ever happen again.
"We need everyone, including the government, to work together with us on this problem. Actions speak louder than words, and we need to see proactive steps being taken for women's safety."
The government has been approached for comment.
Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne in East Sussex, has been charged with Ms Nessa's murder.