Croydon stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with Camron Smith murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has become the fourth person charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in south London.
Camron Smith died half an hour after being found stabbed by police inside a home on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon, in the early hours of 1 July.
The 15-year-old will appear later at Bromley Magistrates' Court also charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
Two teenagers and Romain La Pierre, 18, have already been charged with murder.
A second 15-year-old and La Pierre, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, were also previously charged with robbery.
A 20-year-old man has also been released under investigation.
