Stephen Port: Victim's father denies confirming suicide note
- Published
The father of the youngest victim of serial killer Stephen Port has told an inquest he did not confirm handwriting on a fake suicide note was his son's.
Adam Whitworth's 21-year-old son Daniel was the third man to be given a fatal dose of GHB by Port over 16 months.
His body was found in a churchyard near Port's flat in Barking, east London, metres from where Gabriel Kovari was found dead a few weeks before.
In the note the 21-year-old appeared to take the blame for Mr Kovari's death.
Giving evidence at Barking Town Hall, Adam Whitworth said he had brought up his son virtually single-handed and even home-schooled him.
Mr Whitworth said he last saw his son in a chance meeting at London Bridge station a few weeks before his death.
On the day his son's body was found, officers arrived at Mr Whitworth's house as he was getting ready for work.
"They said he had been found with a suicide note. I said, 'well you could have the wrong person'," he told inquest jurors.
"They said, 'no, we have got documents; he's been identified'. That was very difficult."
Mr Whitworth was shown a section of the apparent suicide note and viewed the whole document about 10 days later.
Det Con Yinka Adeyemo-Phillips had previously given evidence to say Mr Whitworth confirmed the handwriting was Daniel's.
Andrew O'Connor QC, counsel for the coroner, asked if he remembered saying that.
Mr Whitworth replied: "I definitely did not say it was.
"Me and (my partner) Mandy looked at it. Cannot confirm it was Daniel's handwriting."
'Not a handwriting expert'
The witness told jurors he tried to find out more information from the Barking and Dagenham Post newspaper and raised his concerns about the case with police.
Mr O'Connor asked: "Were you concerned that there was more to this?"
Mr Whitworth replied: "Yes, definitely."
On examining the note, Mr Whitworth said: "I was not there myself as a handwriting expert, I saw this note for five or 10 minutes.
"I was desperate to see that note. I was there to read through it and see what it is all about - checking the handwriting was not my top priority."
Mr Whitworth said he had assumed the note would be examined by a handwriting expert, though, saying his son was left-handed.
He said he pointed out there was nothing in the note that identified it as Daniel's - no words or phrases he would use or personal information.
An earlier inquest, which recorded an open verdict, heard that the note was also checked against a sample from Daniel's diary.
Afterwards, Mr Whitworth's mother voiced concern there must have been a "third party" involved.
The inquest hearings are looking at whether the victims' lives could have been saved had police acted differently.
Mr Whitworth, Mr Kovari, 22, Anthony Walgate, 23, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all found dead near Port's flat in Barking between June 2014 and September 2015.
In 2016, Port, now aged 46, was found guilty of murdering all four men. He is serving a whole-life prison sentence.