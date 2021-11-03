Fishmongers' Hall: Coroner criticises intelligence-sharing
- Published
A coroner has said it was "very unsatisfactory" that information the Fishmongers' Hall attacker was likely to carry out an assault was not shared.
Convicted terrorist Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at the London venue in November 2019.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC, who acted as the inquest coroner, has made 22 recommendations in his prevention of death report.
He urged the security services to work more closely with other agencies.
He said the case gave "cause for concern that counter-terrorism police may be in possession of intelligence or information which may be useful to the management of an offender" by the public protection panel, MAPPA, "but that such intelligence or information may not be brought to the knowledge of, or taken into account by, MAPPA agencies".
The inquests earlier this year found failings by the police, Probation Service and MI5 contributed to the deaths of Mr Merritt and Ms Jones.
The inquest jury concluded that both were unlawfully killed.
Khan, 28, was chased from Fishmongers' Hall on to London Bridge by three men, before being shot at 20 times by armed police.