James Markham killing: Boy, 14, denies murdering father of three

Published
Image source, Markham family
Image caption, The court heard Mr Markham received two stab wounds

A 14-year-old boy has denied murdering a father of three who was stabbed to death outside his home.

James Markham, 45, was killed on 9 August after confronting youths who were shouting at his daughter outside their home in Chingford.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Markham was stabbed twice, once in the neck and and a fatal stab wound to his lung.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article. The boy has been further charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

A trial date was set for 27 June next year.

