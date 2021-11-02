Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Met Police officers admit sharing photos
- Published
Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted taking and sharing photographs of the bodies of two sisters found in north-west London.
PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, distributed the images of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman after their deaths in Fryent Country Park.
They breached a cordon to take "inappropriate" pictures of the bodies, which were then shared on WhatsApp.
Both officers admitted misconduct in a public office.
Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis took two, the Old Bailey heard.
An investigation found that while on duty manning a cordon in the Wembley park on 8 June 2020, the pair left their posts and approached the sisters' bodies - risking contamination of the crime scene - to take the photographs.
Lewis edited one of the pictures by superimposing his own face on to the photograph with the victims in the background.
He sent that image to Jaffer, who then forwarded it unsolicited to a female officer also present at the scene, the court heard.
The victims' mother, Mina Smallman, who has condemned the officers as "Despicable 1 and Despicable 2", was in court for the hearing, where Judge Mark Lucraft QC granted Jaffer and Lewis conditional bail.
The judge, who will be sentencing the pair next month, warned them: "These matters are extremely serious and you should be under no illusions when you return for sentence it is extremely likely you will receive custodial sentences, custodial sentences of some length, for your conduct."
The constables, who were attached to the Met's North East command unit, were suspended from duty following their arrests on 22 June last year.
Last week, Danyal Hussein, 19, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years for murdering Ms Henry and 27-year-old Ms Smallman.
The sisters had been celebrating Ms Henry's 46th birthday when they were repeatedly stabbed by Hussein.
A search of Hussein's bedroom revealed he had made an apparent blood pact with a demon to "sacrifice" six women in six months in order to win the lottery.
Paul Goddard, from the CPS, said: "PC Jamie Lewis and PC Deniz Jaffer's senseless conduct fell way below that to be expected from police officers.
"These officers were tasked with protecting a tragic crime scene, but instead they violated it for their own purposes, with no regard to the dignity of the victims, or the harm they might do to a murder investigation.
"Their thoughtless and insensitive actions have no doubt caused immeasurable further distress and pain to the heartbroken family and friends of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry who were already left reeling from the loss of their loved ones."