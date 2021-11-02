London bus fires: Man wanted over 154 route arson attacks
- Published
A man is wanted over an arson attack that caused an estimated £200,000 of damage to the top deck of a bus.
The driver of the 154 from Croydon to Morden evacuated the bus, which was set alight on Mollison Drive in South Beddington, south London, at about 20:00 BST on Friday 8 October.
Five days earlier, a small fire at the back of another 154 was extinguished with no major damage. The same man is wanted in connection with both blazes.
There were no injuries in either fire.
