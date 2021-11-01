Southgate murder: Man appears in court charged with murder father
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his elderly father in north London.
Police found Arjan Singh Vig, 86, suffering from a head wound at a house in Chelmsford Road, Southgate, on 30 October.
Mr Vig was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will commence on 3 November.
His son Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 53, who lived at the the same address, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.