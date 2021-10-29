RMT staff stage walkout against own union
Staff at a leading rail workers' union have walked out over an internal dispute, forcing its annual conference in Leeds to close early.
Employees at the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union's head office in London also stopped work on Friday.
A letter from staff said the outcome of a recent internal appeal means RMT workers have been labelled "scabs".
RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch said he is working to solve the "issues and the situation."
Staff said "integrity had been called into question" by its own employer and have consulted GMB Union representatives.
Mr Lynch acknowledged staff had entered into a dispute with the union adding: "That will mean that I am without administrative support or services until further notice.
"I will be seeking discussions with the GMB representatives and their trade union officials as soon as possible in order to address the issues and the situation."