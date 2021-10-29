Met Police officer denies misconduct over interactions with girls
A Met Police officer accused of arranging to meet two girls, and asking one to lie in an interview, has denied misconduct in a public office.
PC Adnan Arib, 44, allegedly questioned a 15-year-old without a parent present and told her to lie about questions regarding a theft, before arranging to meet her out of work.
PC Arib also allegedly invited a 16-year-old girl out and messaged her for non-policing purposes for two months.
He will go on trial on 10 February.
Prosecutors say PC Arib, from Barking in east London, met the two teenagers in the course of his duties.
At Southwark Crown Court, Judge Sally Cahill QC granted him conditional bail ahead of his trial.
