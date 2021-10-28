Alan Waters: Sea Cadet Officer jailed for abusing four boys
A former Sea Cadet Officer who sexually assaulted schoolboys as they slept has been jailed for eight years.
Retired naval officer Alan Waters, 73, abused four boys aged 11 to 15 years as a volunteer with the cadets in Clapton and Cheshunt in the 1970s and 80s.
Some victims only came forward years later after Waters was convicted of abusing homeless children in India.
Waters, from Hampshire, was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court for six counts of indecent assault.
He had been convicted at a trial at the same court in September.
The court heard Waters preyed on his first victim during a Sea Cadet field trip to Surrey between January 1970 and January 1971.
The boy was sleeping inside a shared tent with around 20 others when he was woken up by Waters sexually assaulting him, the court heard.
Waters was previously convicted of abusing vulnerable children at a homeless shelter in Mumbai, India, alongside Duncan Grant, of Hampstead, north London, in 2011.
He served a six-year jail term in what charity Childline India Foundation called a "real watershed moment".
Following the India trial, his abuse victims in the UK and evidence of repeated cover-ups in Britain's cadet forces were uncovered by BBC Panorama.
Despite his convictions, Waters held an honorary role in a naval veterans' organisation until March 2017, Panorama found.
Karen Phillips, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Alan Waters used his position of authority within the Sea Cadets to abuse young boys in his care.
"His sickening attacks were usually on overnight trips with the young victims targeted as they slept.
"Crimes against children are abhorrent. Despite the strong prosecution evidence against Waters, he continued to deny all responsibility for his actions and put these victims through a lengthy trial reliving their suffering all over again.
"I hope these convictions go some way in providing a sense of closure to the victims involved, and encourage other victims of historic sexual abuse to come forward."