Tower Hamlets Cemetery: Second murder arrest after suspected homophobic attack

Published
Image source, Metropolitan Police
Image caption, Ranjith Kankanamalage, known as Roy, was found with a fatal head injury in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in a suspected homophobic attack in Tower Hamlets.

Ranjith Kakanamalage, known as Roy, 50, was discovered in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Mile End, on 16 August.

A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in police custody.

A 36-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in August but later released on bail to a date in mid-November.

Mr Kankanamalage had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years.

Police said they suspected the attack was "homophobically motivated".

