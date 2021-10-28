Ilford stabbing: Boy arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Related Topics
A teenager has been fatally stabbed and another has been arrested following an alleged fight in east London.
Police were called to Harrow Road in Ilford at about 04:00 BST. An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead half an hour later.
A 15-year-old boy remains in police custody where he is being questioned on suspicion of murder.
The deceased man's family has been told, Met Police officers said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.