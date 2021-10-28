BBC News

Ilford stabbing: Boy arrested on suspicion of murder

Image caption, Police were called to Harrow Road, Ilford, in the early hours

A teenager has been fatally stabbed and another has been arrested following an alleged fight in east London.

Police were called to Harrow Road in Ilford at about 04:00 BST. An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead half an hour later.

A 15-year-old boy remains in police custody where he is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The deceased man's family has been told, Met Police officers said.

