Wembley park killings: Danyal Hussein jailed for life for murdering sisters
- Published
A man who murdered two sisters at random in a park has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 35 years.
Danyal Hussein, 19, repeatedly stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, after a birthday party on 6 June 2020.
He killed them in a supposed "sacrifice" he claimed he believed would give him a lottery win.
Their bodies were found by Ms Smallman's boyfriend the day after they had been reported missing to police.
Hussein was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife at an Old Bailey trial in July.
Jurors heard he had embarked on a "campaign of vengeance" against random women, which he apparently thought would help him win a Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery prize of £321m.
Sentencing, Mrs Justice Whipple described the murders as "brutal".
She said: "You had found these two women. You were a stranger to them. You surprised them, you terrified them and you killed them."
She said Hussein had dragged the bodies away and posed them in an embrace to "defile" them in death. The judge said the lives of his victims' loved ones had been "shattered".