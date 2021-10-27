Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens appeals against whole-life sentence
- Published
A Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest has appealed against his whole-life prison term.
Wayne Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March.
During sentencing, the judge had said the abuse of power was so exceptional that it warranted a whole life order.
It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in a terror attack.
A Court of Appeal official said on Wednesday: "An application (for permission to mount an appeal against sentence) has been lodged."
When sentencing Couzens last month, Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the kidnap, rape and murder as "grotesque", telling him he had "betrayed" his family.
He said the seriousness of the case was so "exceptionally high" it warranted a whole-life order.
Reacting to the sentencing, Ms Everard's family said they were pleased with the full-life term, adding that although "nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back... knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief."
Earlier this month, Reading terrorist Khairi Saadallah lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his whole-life sentence for the murders of three men, following a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.